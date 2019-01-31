The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team (14-5, 7-1) achieved something this week it hadn’t since its current players were in junior high or even grade school.
The Eagles earned a national ranking — No. 25 in the D3hoops.com poll — for the first time since the Jan. 10, 2010, poll. The nine years in between rankings do feature a regular-season WIAC championship for the Eagles, but the national recognition hadn’t come around until this week.
UW-L, which beat two ranked opponents this month, gets a chance to add a third ranked win to their ledger when they face No. 20 Stevens Point (13-5, 5-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mitchell Hall. That game was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was moved back a day due to the weather.
“I talked about this last year when I interviewed for the job, we’re looking to be one of the best teams in our league. If you’re one of the best teams in the league, you’re going to be one of the best teams in the country,” Eagles coach Kent Dernbach said. “That’s just how strong our league is.”
UW-L, which is in sole possession of second place in the conference and trails No. 4 Oshkosh by one game, has the second-best scoring defense in the WIAC during conference play (65.4 points per game). That’s been an emphasis since Dernbach took over as interim coach last season, and it’s helped the Eagles pull out close games.
Last season, La Crosse was 6-6 in games decided by five points or less. This season — one in which it has more wins than last year already — it’s 5-3 in such games.
“I think that (experience last season) helped develop a sense and a confidence in how to close games,” Dernbach said. “It’s pretty simple: You need to get stops on the defensive end, and you need to get shots on the offensive end, not turnovers.”
Seniors Ben Meinholz (17.6 ppg) and Brendon Manning (17.3 ppg) lead all scorers in average points in conference games, and Manning also leads in rebounds per conference game (10.6).
VITERBO WOMEN MAKING PROGRESS: Under first-year coach Lionel Collins, the Viterbo women’s basketball team picked up its eighth victory of the year Friday against Dakota State.
An 8-14 overall record wouldn’t normally be much to mention, but when you consider the fact that the V-Hawks haven’t won this many games since 2012, it’s noteworthy.
While junior Alyssa Nilssen continues to rack up double-doubles, freshman and Aquinas High School graduate Madessa Collins has come along nicely for Viterbo. She’s averaging 10.3 points and 7.0 rebounds over her last three games.
STEINER ON THE MEND: UW-L women’s basketball freshman and Aquinas grad Kyah Steiner has missed the past two games for the Eagles after suffering a concussion Jan. 19 in a loss against Oshkosh.
Steiner — who is averaging 4.0 points and 4.0 rebounds and is a valuable defender and ballhandler for the Eagles — is a game-time decision in the team’s matchup at Stevens Point Thursday, according to coach Karen Middleton.
That game tips at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Football, basket ball, track and field, gymnastics......UW-L is back on the map, folks. As the Tribune mentioned about a week ago, "Where are the fans? " Sports fans are missing some good stuff here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.