MAUSTON, Wis. — The Viterbo baseball team split a doubleheader against Presentation College Sunday, as the V-Hawks won Game 1, 5-4, then fell 4-0 in the nightcap at Woodside Sports Complex on Sunday.
Viterbo (6-11 ,1-3) trailed 4-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 1, but West Salem High School graduate Braxton Ghelfi hit a leadoff single followed by a double to left field by Myles Sandeen to put the winning run in scoring position. An intentional walk loaded the bases with no one out, leading to a walk-off two-run single down the left field line by Glunz to win the game.
The game was scoreless heading into the 10th inning of Game 2, but Presentation (10-8, 3-1) scored all four of its runs, and used four V-Hawks errors to its advantage.
