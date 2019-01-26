WHITEWATER, Wis. — Saturday started off pretty rough for the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team. The team bus broke down not long into their trip to Whitewater for a WIAC game between two teams receiving votes in the d3hoops.com poll, and the Eagles had to wait over an hour for a replacement bus to finish the drive. It delayed the start of the game by about an hour minutes.
Once they got on the court, though, none of that seemed to matter. La Crosse dominated the second half with near-perfect shooting and locked down defensively en route to a 82-63 win, which secured a regular-season sweep of the Warhawks and kept the Eagles (14-5, 7-1) alone in second place in the WIAC.
Senior forward Brendon Manning had a stellar night, scoring 28 points and tallying eight rebounds. He was 10 of 11 from the field, and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line, along with dishing out four assists. The 28 points were two off his career-high set earlier this season.
“Brendon knows his spot on the floor as well as anybody, and it’s a pretty good spot,” UW-L coach Kent Dernbach said. “He doesn’t play out of his box.”
Dernbach also praised Manning’s work defensively against Melvin Brown, the Whitewater forward who scored a program-record 47 points on Wednesday.
Senior Ben Meinholz also did damage at the line, scoring 11 of his 14 points from free throws.
La Crosse went 28 of 34 from the free-throw line overall, made 54.3 percent of its shots from the field, and outrebounded the Warhawks 37-24.
David Sachs scored 25 points for Whitewater (14-5, 3-5).
It was a choppy game overall with the start time delay and the teams combining for 70 free throws. But Dernbach said his team’s depth allows it to withstand foul trouble well. He mentioned sophomore Wyatt Cook and junior Zac Haese as players who were pressed into more playing time and came through.
Wednesday’s 7 p.m. home game against Stevens Point is in doubt of being played as scheduled due to the dangerous wind chill temperatures forecasted.
NSAA
Bellevue 68, Viterbo 58
A slow-paced game and some sharp outside shooting from Bellevue was enough to doom the V-Hawks.
Bellevue made 11 3-pointers, and shot 51.1 percent from the field (23 of 45) in the win.
Viterbo was strong inside, and assisted of 16 of 23 baskets, but couldn’t get over the hump in the second half. Senior Jason Tichy scored 18 points, while Tyree Young had 10 points and nine assists.
MCAC
St. Cloud 95, Western 65
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Mhalik Lindsey scored 17 points, and Jason Gurholt added 11 for the Cavaliers (7-10, 2-4), who fell apart in the second half after building a 15-point lead in the first.
St. Cloud closed out the first half with four straight 3-pointers to get within 37-35 before opening the second half with a big run.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NSAA
Bellevue 72, Viterbo 62
The V-Hawks (8-14, 1-8) drained 11 3-pointers in their loss to Bellevue (16-8, 7-1). Payton Curry made three of those coming off the bench, and Kassi Hofschild had two.
Aquinas High School graduate Madessa Collins led the team with 11 points and also had five rebounds. Alyssa Nilssen followed with nine points.
MCAC
Western 78, St. Cloud 46
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Krysten Lawver scored 13 points to lead four double-figure scorers for the Cavaliers, who shot 54 percent from the floor.
Kerrigan Lyga added 12 points, Makenna Gabel 11 and Caitlin Young 10 for Western (11-5, 5-0), which won its sixth game in a row.
WRESTLING
UW-L at Wheaton Invitational
WHEATON, Ill. — The UW-La Crosse wrestling team finished seventh at the Pete Wilson Invitational with 79½ points. Mount Union (Ohio) won the team championship with 135.
UW-L’s Josh Stenger (16-5), who’s ranked No. 7 at 133 pounds in Division III, took second in his bracket after losing a 6-4 decision to Mount Union’s Jordin James.
Grant Zamin (19-3), the sixth-ranked 157-pounder in D-III, was third after dropping his first match Saturday but winning two matches after that.
Jackson Schoen was fourth at 165, and Sawyer Sarbacker sixth at 125 to round out La Crosse’s place-winners.
