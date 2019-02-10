EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The No. 25 UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team has made a habit of rewriting the record books when it comes to 3-point shooting in recent weeks. Saturday’s WIAC game at UW-Eau Claire was no different.
Freshman guard Emma Gamoke made nine 3-pointers to set the school record and tie the WIAC record en route to a 62-50 win over the Blugolds at Zorn Arena.
The win pushed UW-L’s record to 20-3 overall, and 9-3 in the WIAC. It is the seventh 20-win season in the 49-year history of the women’s basketball program, and first since 2010-11.
Gamoke, an Onalaska High School graduate, made seven of her 3s in the first half, which tied the school record set by UW-L junior Dani Craig Feb. 2 at Platteville. Her 34 points were a career high and tied for fourth-most in program history.
“Nothing was forced for Emma today, everything came easy,” UW-L coach Karen Middleton said of Gamoke, an Onalaska High School graduate. “She really just took what they gave her, and she had four straight (3s) to start the game. She really played within herself, and we needed that.”
While Gamoke was powering the offense from the outside, UW-L did have some trouble getting inside Eau Claire’s defense and getting shots from midrange or near the basket. Of the Eagles’ 18 made field goals, just four were from inside the arc. That allowed Eau Claire to keep the deficit around 10 points throughout the second half.
However, the La Crosse defense put the clamps down on Eau Claire’s attack as well. The Blugolds shot 29.6 percent (16 of 54) percent from the field and 10 percent (2 of 20) from 3.
“I was really proud of our posts, because we really focused on Katie Essen and we held her to 0-for-7,” Middleton said. “I thought we had really good attention to detail.”
Gamoke added four steals and four rebounds to her tally, while sophomore Ava Kramer had 12 points. Winona graduate Hallee Hoeppner scored 25 points to lead Eau Claire (13-9, 4-7).
UW-L remains tied for second place in the WIAC with Whitewater, both a game behind Oshkosh (20-3, 10-2). The Eagles travel to Oshkosh on Wednesday for a game that will have major seeding implications for the WIAC tournament.
MCAC
Western 76, RCTC 58
ROCHESTER, Minn. — When Rochester started out in a full-court press, that didn’t scare the Western squad.
The Cavaliers (14-5, 8-0) broke RCTC’s press to get layups in their first three possessions en route to a 30-16 first-quarter lead, and Western defeated RCTC to stay atop the MCAC South standings.
The Cavaliers also shot 60 percent in the first half. Kerrigan Lyga led Western with 20 points on 8 of 10 shooting, and Krysten Lawver had a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.
With the win, the Cavaliers clinch a spot in the MCAC South Tournament with two regular-season games remaining.
NSAA
Mayville State 85, Viterbo 52
MAYVILLE, N.D. — The Comets made 12 3-pointers and 21 of 25 free throws to defeat the V-Hawks. Ambree Schlosser led Viterbo (9-17, 2-11) with 19 points.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
NSAA
Mayville State 78, Viterbo 60
MAYVILLE, N.D. — The V-Hawks bench scored 35 of their 60 points, but it wasn’t enough as Viterbo fell to Mayville State on the road. Jake Schroeckenthaler posted a double-double and led Viterbo with 14 points and 11 rebounds, seven of which were defensive. Tyree Young and Cade Anderson each chipped in with eight points apiece.
MCAC
Western 59, RCTC 52
ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Cavaliers (11-10, 6-4) started out strong with a 32-15 lead at the half. Andrew Scott (12 points, 11 rebounds) and Kadar Farah (12 points, 10 rebounds) both had double-doubles. Saturday’s win was Western’s fourth straight in the conference.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Nonconference
Viterbo 3, Maranatha Baptist 0
The V-Hawks (1-2) secured the first win in program history with a dominant showing at home, winning 25-14, 25-15, 25-15. Jacob Nonn led the offense with 15 kills and three aces. Chris Kahler added 11 kills, while Andrew Lepage tallied 33 assists.
