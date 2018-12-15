ST. PAUL – The Viterbo University women’s basketball team built a 10-point first-quarter lead, had it cut to one by halftime, then fell to Hamline University 69-61 Saturday.
Hamline (7-4), thanks to a 19-point effort from Reilly Geistfeld, outscored the V-Hawks 23-17 in the decisive fourth quarter. Viterbo, which has split its last four games, is 6-6 under first-year coach Lionel Jones.
Alyssa Nilssen, a 5-foot-9 junior forward from Wilson, Wis., recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead the V-Hawks. Ambree Schlosser, a 5-4 sophomore guard from Eau Galle, Wis., added 15 points and five rebounds, while Aquinas High School graduate Madessa Collins added 10 points.
Western 76,
Gogebic (Mich.) 63
IRONWOOD, Mich. — Caitlin Young, a Holmen High School graduate, drained 3 of 7 3-point attempts and finished with 15 points to push Western Technical College (6-5) past Gogebic Community College. Kerrigan Lyga, a Cochrane-Fountain City graduate, added 14 points and nine rebounds, while another C-FC grad, Makenna Gabel, finished with 11 points.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Western 79, Gogebic 69
IRONWOOD, Mich. — Josh Brownlee hit six 3s that gave him an 18-point performance.
The Cavaliers (5-6) led 40-31 at halftime.
Josh Wingert scored 13 points and Jason Gurholt had 11 for the Cavaliers.
