TUCSON, Ariz. — Holmen High School graduate Kendra Leis hit her first career home run Sunday as a member of the UW-La Crosse softball team.
Leis did in in the seventh inning of a 6-5 loss to George Fox, but later in the day, the Eagles (6-6) upset 15th-ranked Central College 8-6.
Winona Senior High School graduate Katie Block had a good day, too. In Game 1, Block hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, then went 4-for-4 in Game 2.
Mia Schmidtke hit a two-run homer in Game 2.
Katelyn Hughes held the Dutch to two earned runs on three hits in Game 2 during her four-inning stint.
NAIA SOFTBALL
Viterbo gets twinbill split
ROSEMONT, Ill. — Sonya McCormick and Taylor Pacana each had a 3-hit game as the Viterbo softball team won Game 1 of a doubleheader, 12-11, over Roosevelt.
Taylor Vance also had a triple for the V-Hawks in Game 1.
In Game 2, the V-Hawks lost 12-9, but Alyssa Nilssen was 3-for-3 with a double.
