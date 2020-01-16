College roundup: No. 18 UW-La Crosse wrestling takes down No. 13 UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Wis. — The 18th-ranked UW-La Crosse wrestling team picked up a solid win Thursday night, beating 13th-ranked UW-Whitewater 25-20 on the road. With the win, the Eagles improved to 6-4 (2-0 WIAC) and handed the Warhawks (8-6, 2-1) their first conference loss.

Each team won five matches, but UW-L took each of the last three to earn the victory: La Crosse Central graduate and sophomore Connor Williams (184 pounds) won via major decision, while Holmen graduate Isaac Lahr (197) and freshman Isaac Gust (285) won by fall.

The Eagles also got wins from Josh Stenger (133 pounds) and Grant Zamin, who is ranked first in the country at 157 pounds.

MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

St. Cloud State 153, UW-L 78

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Hans Hover won the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 45.56 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (50.93 seconds) to lead the Eagles. Adam Baryenbruch (100 breaststroke, 59.92) was the only other UW-L swimmer to win an event.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

St. Cloud State 166, UW-L 73

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Maria Vaudreuil and Lexi Burgos were the only two Eagles to win an event. Vaudreuil won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:11.5, and Burgos won the 500 freestyle in 5:40.09.

