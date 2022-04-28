College roundup: UW-L softball team runs win streak to nine with sweep of Pioneers

The UW-La Crosse softball team extended its winning streak to nine games -- its longest since 2013 -- by sweeping UW-Platteville in a WIAC doubleheader on Wednesday.

The first-place Eagles (21-8, 9-1) beat the Pioneers by scores of 2-0 and 4-2.

Kendra Leis hit an RBI single in the first inning, and Hailey Pitzl singled home a run in the bottom of the fourth.

Leis brought home Jordyn McCormack, who had singled and stole second base after two betters were retired. Pitzl's single scored pinch runner Emily Lyman.

Elise Weinzierl pitched a complete game for La Crosse and allowed four hits along the way. She struck out two as her record improved to 9-2.

The Eagles scored twice in the bottom of the first inning and broke a 2-2 tie with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth in the second game.

McCormack hit a two-run home run in the first, and Leis had an RBI double in the fifth. Hailey Jibben drove in the second fifth-inning run with a single.

Remington Stark (7-2) was the winning pitcher with two innings of relief. She struck out two and allowed one hit and one walk. Weinzierl pitched the last two innings and was awarded her second save.

Ellie Yaeger was 3 for 3 and Jibben 2 fr 3 for La Crosse. McCormack was 2 for 4 with the home run and two runs scored.

Nonconference

Iowa Wesleyan 15, Viterbo 7

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa -- The V-Hawks (5-36) lost their sixth straight game.

Emily Roberts and Ella Driebel were both 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Morgan James drove in two runs for Viterbo.

BASEBALL

Nonconference

UW-La Crosse 6, Gustavus Adolphus 4

ST. PETER, Minn. -- The Eagles (17-13) beat the Gusties (22-7) with a five-run seventh inning.

Tommy Nelson's two-run single with the bases loaded pulled La Crosse within 4-3 before Jack Olver's sacrifice fly tied it. Tim Urlaub followed with a two-run double that produced the final score.

Nelsen went 2 for 5.

Viterbo 2, Iowa Wesleyan 1

Zach Braun's gounder to first bases with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the ninth inning brought home the winning run for the V-Hawks (14-30) in their final home game.

Braun, Kendal Hofer and Remy Stern provided the offense in a three-hit performance by the Viterbo offense.

Ben Strassman pitched the first five innings for the V-Hawks and struck out three while walking two and allowing one run on six hits. John McMurray, Bryant Koenig, Kyle Burns and Dante Selke each pitched one inning of hitless relief, and Burns struck out three.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Nonconference

UW-La Crosse 22, Edgewood College 9

MADISON -- The Eagles (7-7) had eight players score and came back after allowing the first two goals.

La Crosse responded to the 2-0 deficit with seven straight goals to take command.

Hannah Gronowski had two goals and five assists for the Eagles, who were led by Megan Fenney's six goals and four each from Nicole Jernander and Britta Nelson.

