College roundup: UW-L softball team sweeps Eau Claure

The UW-La Crosse softball team climbed back above the .500 mark by sweeping UW-Eau Claire in a nonconference doubleheader at North Campus Field on Tuesday.
The Eagles won 8-5 and 6-3 to improve their overall record to 13-12.
The first game was won by Sydne Shattuck's three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. The blast followed a single by Sabrina Scardamaglia, who stole second base. Kendra Leis drew a two-out walk before Shattuck's second hit of the game ended it by breaking the 5-5 tie.
Scardamaglia was 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Jordyn McCormack was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Shattuck's winning swing followed a run-scoring single during a three-run first inning for the Eagles.
Elise Weinzierl and Shattuck handled the pitching for La Crosse. Weinzierl pitched the first 3⅓ and struck out one, walked none and yielded four hits in the scoreless performance. Shattuck pitched the final 3⅔ and allowed two earned runs on six hits and a wild pitch and struck out four.
Scardamaglia and Leis each hit a home run in the second game, and the Eagles scored a combined five runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Scardamaglia, who was 2 for 3, led off the bottom of the first with a home run, and Leis hit a two-run shot in the three-run fifth. Leis was also 2 for 3 to go with Emily Winkler's pinch-hit, two-run double in the fourth.
Maddie Muelken pitched six innings with two strikeouts and three runs allowed for the win. Weinzierl picked up her fourth save with a hitless seventh.
BASEBALL
WIAC
UW-La Crosse 8, UW-Eau Claire 0
UW-La Crosse 7, UW-Eau Claire 6
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Eagles used a five-run eighth inning to put themselves in charge of the second game and pull off the sweep.
Arcadia High School graduate Zach Pronschinske started things off by pitching a five-hit shutout in the opener. Pronschinske struck out 12, walked three and hit one batter while allowing four singles and one double.
Second baseman Jonathan Wizner was 3 for 6 with an RBI, and Brennan Schmitt, Mac Bron and Shane Coker all had two hits an an RBI for the Eagles. Andrew Rajkovich hit a home run and drove in two.
Center fielder Zach Carney hit a three-run single to open the five-run eighth in the second game. An error led to the fourth run, and Wizner doubled home the fifth.
Wizner was 3 for 4 to lead the Eagles at the plate again in the second game.