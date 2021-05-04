 Skip to main content
College roundup: UW-L softball team sweeps Eau Claure
LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP

College roundup: UW-L softball team sweeps Eau Claure

The UW-La Crosse softball team climbed back above the .500 mark by sweeping UW-Eau Claire in a nonconference doubleheader at North Campus Field on Tuesday.

The Eagles won 8-5 and 6-3 to improve their overall record to 13-12.

Sydne Shattuck mug

Shattuck

The first game was won by Sydne Shattuck's three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. The blast followed a single by Sabrina Scardamaglia, who stole second base. Kendra Leis drew a two-out walk before Shattuck's second hit of the game ended it by breaking the 5-5 tie.

Scardamaglia was 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Jordyn McCormack was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Shattuck's winning swing followed a run-scoring single during a three-run first inning for the Eagles.

Elise Weinzierl and Shattuck handled the pitching for La Crosse. Weinzierl pitched the first 3⅓ and struck out one, walked none and yielded four hits in the scoreless performance. Shattuck pitched the final 3⅔ and allowed two earned runs on six hits and a wild pitch and struck out four.

Scardamaglia and Leis each hit a home run in the second game, and the Eagles scored a combined five runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

Scardamaglia, who was 2 for 3, led off the bottom of the first with a home run, and Leis hit a two-run shot in the three-run fifth. Leis was also 2 for 3 to go with Emily Winkler's pinch-hit, two-run double in the fourth.

Maddie Muelken pitched six innings with two strikeouts and three runs allowed for the win. Weinzierl picked up her fourth save with a hitless seventh.

BASEBALL

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 8, UW-Eau Claire 0

UW-La Crosse 7, UW-Eau Claire 6

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Eagles used a five-run eighth inning to put themselves in charge of the second game and pull off the sweep.

Arcadia High School graduate Zach Pronschinske started things off by pitching a five-hit shutout in the opener. Pronschinske struck out 12, walked three and hit one batter while allowing four singles and one double.

Zach Pronschinske mug

Pronschinske

Second baseman Jonathan Wizner was 3 for 6 with an RBI, and Brennan Schmitt, Mac Bron and Shane Coker all had two hits an an RBI for the Eagles. Andrew Rajkovich hit a home run and drove in two.

Center fielder Zach Carney hit a three-run single to open the five-run eighth in the second game. An error led to the fourth run, and Wizner doubled home the fifth.

Wizner was 3 for 4 to lead the Eagles at the plate again in the second game.

