College roundup: UW-L softball team sweeps Eau Claure

The UW-La Crosse softball team climbed back above the .500 mark by sweeping UW-Eau Claire in a nonconference doubleheader at North Campus Field on Tuesday.

The Eagles won 8-5 and 6-3 to improve their overall record to 13-12.

The first game was won by Sydne Shattuck's three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. The blast followed a single by Sabrina Scardamaglia, who stole second base. Kendra Leis drew a two-out walk before Shattuck's second hit of the game ended it by breaking the 5-5 tie.

Scardamaglia was 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Jordyn McCormack was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Shattuck's winning swing followed a run-scoring single during a three-run first inning for the Eagles.

Elise Weinzierl and Shattuck handled the pitching for La Crosse. Weinzierl pitched the first 3⅓ and struck out one, walked none and yielded four hits in the scoreless performance. Shattuck pitched the final 3⅔ and allowed two earned runs on six hits and a wild pitch and struck out four.

Scardamaglia and Leis each hit a home run in the second game, and the Eagles scored a combined five runs in the fourth and fifth innings.