Brendon Manning has started out the 2018-19 men’s basketball season on a strong note.
Manning, a UW-La Crosse junior from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, scored 30 points en route to a 70-60 win Sunday against Saint Mary’s University at Mitchell Hall.
Manning was 11-for-12 from the floor, and was 8 of 10 from the free-throw line. He also had 11 rebounds to start the season.
Terek Nesheim made four free throws en route to a 10-point game.
The Eagles’ largest lead was 15 in the second half, but the Cardinals made things much closer, especially to start the final 20 minutes.
UW-L held a 37-30 lead to start the half, but the lead was down to two with 14 minutes, 1 second left in the game.
Then, the Eagles responded with a 12-2 run.
The Cardinals had two men in double figures. Eli Cave led Saint Mary’s with 20 points while Kareem Anthony-Bello scored 18 points in 36 minutes.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
La Crosse 65, Macalester 46
Eagles junior Delaney Schoenenberger nearly started the season with a double-double in the season-opening win.
Schoenenberger had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Dani Craig led UW-L with 14 points that included making four of five 3-point attempts.
The Eagles forced Malcalester to 22 turnovers, and they turned those miscues into 31 points. UW-L also had 22 second-chance points.
UW-L got a lot of production from its bench, too. Onalaska High School graduate Emma Gamoke scored 11 points in her collegiate debut, and Lexie Higgins chipped in with 10.
Justine Barraza led Macalester with 22 points.
FOOTBALL
Even though the UW-L football team (7-3) finished second in the WIAC standings, it will have to watch the playoffs from home.
The NCAA selection committee selected just one WIAC school, and it was the conference champion UW-Whitewater Warhawks.
UW-Whitewater (9-0) will host Eureka College on Saturday.
