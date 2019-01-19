OSHKOSH, Wis. — In going for its third consecutive victory over a nationally-ranked conference opponent, the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team never went away in the second half.
It fell behind and didn’t seem to have much momentum going its way in the closing minutes, but the Eagles made a charge in the final 90 seconds that brought them within one possession.
But No. 5 Oshkosh showed the poise that helped it be the national runner-up last season, made free throws to keep La Crosse at bay, and escaped with a 72-66 win at home.
Senior Tanner Bruchs hit a 3-pointer, and then senior Ben Meinholz turned a steal into a three-point play on the other end two pull the Eagles (12-5, 5-1 WIAC) within two with 40 seconds left.
Meinholz led all scorers with 23 points, and added six rebounds and four assists. McCray had 16 points and four assists, while senior Brendon Manning tallied eight points and a game-high 14 rebounds.
Oshkosh’s 6-foot-8 senior center Jack Flynn had a team-best 22 points. La Crosse held the Titans well below their average of 86 points, allowed their lowest point total and their second-lowest field-goal percentage (39.3) of the year.
NSAA
Viterbo 75, Dakota State 65
MADISON, S.D. —The Viterbo men’s team snapped a four-game losing skid and controlled the paint against Dakota State.
The V-Hawks (10-11, 3-4) outrebounded DSU 47-32, and had three players score in double figures. Senior Jason Tichy scored 21 points on 9 of 17 shooting, senior Cade Anderson had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Jake Schroeckenthaler added 10 points and eight boards.
Western 85, Minnesota West 83
Kdar Farah and Justin Kidd each scored 20 points, but it took a pair of free throws from Mhalik Lindsey with 4.8 seconds left to give Western (7-8, 2-2) the win over Minnesota West (12-7, 2-2) at Holy Cross.
Farah and Kidd each his four 3-pointers for the Cavaliers, who were 14 of 32 from 3-point range, including 10 of 20 in the second half. Jason Gurholt added 17 points for Western, including three 3-pointers.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Dakota State 80, Viterbo 68
MADISON, S.D. — Dakota State, despite committing 30 turnovers to just 14 for Viterbo, used a 23-point effort from Jessi Giles to defeat the V-Hawks, who have lost seven straight. Viterbo (7-16, 0-7) received a strong performance from Alyssa Nilssen, who had 17 points and 17 rebounds, but was just 10 of 21 from the free-throw line. Dakota State, meanwhile, was 28-for-37 from the line.
Ambree Schlosser added 14 points for Viterbo.
Western 68, Minnesota West 56
A pair of Cochrane-Fountain City graduates — Lexi Schmidtknecht and Kerry Lyga — combined for 21 points to lift the Cavaliers (9-5, 3-0) past Minnesota West (10-8, 2-2) at Holy Cross.
Schmidtknecht (11), Lyga (10) and Holmen grad Caitlin Young (10) led the Cavaliers, who have won four straight. Western was 17 of 28 from the free-throw line, and 5 of 14 from 3-point territory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.