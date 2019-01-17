STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team continued its torrid January — and first-half run through the WIAC — by upsetting No. 9 UW-Stevens Point on the road Wednesday night, snapping a 24-game losing streak to the Pointers.
UW-L, thanks to a stingy defense that held the Pointers to 37 percent shooting from the field, stunned UW-Stevens Point 61-57 before 1,159 fans at Quandt Fieldhouse.
It was the Eagles fifth consecutive victory and 10th out of its last 11 games, pushing UW-L’s record to 12-4 overall and 5-0 in the WIAC. The Eagles and Oshkosh (15-1, 5-0) share first place in the WIAC heading into Saturday’s matchup at Oshkosh.
“I’m really proud of our guys for the effort they played with tonight,” Eagles coach Kent Dernbach said. “For us to win a second league title in four years, we have to steal games on the road. That was our job tonight and we did it.”
The Eagles and Pointers were knotted at 11 all early in the first half before freshman Ethan Anderson, a Black River Falls High School graduate, drained a 3-pointer, followed by a Brendon Manning basket to make it 16-11.
The Pointers, ranked No. 9 by d3hoops.com, clawed to within 18-16 before the Eagles went on a 10-0 run.
UW-L, which shot 48.9 percent (23-for-47) for the game, led 34-26 at the half, then held off the Pointers down the stretch. Ben Meinholz played a big part, lead the Eagles with 16 points, including 5 of 6 free throws. Manning finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds, his fifth double-double of the season.
UW-L, which also received nine points from Taulvish McCray, scored 32 points in the paint and 10 off fast-breaks. Dernbach said McCray’s defense on Stevens Point guards Drew Fredrickson (six points) and Ethan Bublitz (10 points, 2 of 13 shooting) was a major factor in the win.
“If there was a pedometer on Taulvish McCray tonight, I don’t know how many miles he would’ve ran. Add that to the dodging screens all over the place ... what a warrior he is,” Dernbach said.
Nate Dodge led the Pointers (11-4, 3-2) with a game-high points, while former Bangor High School standout Canon O’Heron added 10 points and four rebounds.
Western 81, RCTC 69
Kadar Farah, a 6-foot-5 sophomore from Rochester Mayo, finished with a double-double (17 points, 10 rebounds) to spark Western (6-9, 1-2), which led 44-35 at the half. Kadar drained three of the Cavaliers’ 10 3-point baskets.
Josh Brownlee added 14 points for Western, while Mhalik Lindsey (13) and Justin Kidd (12) also finished in double figures.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Western 70, RCTC 65
Western Technical College, playing its first home game since Dec. 1, took full advantage of its home floor, thanks to a 12-point, eight-rebound performance from Kerrigan Lyga and a double-double by Rylee Gabel.
Gabel, a Cochrane-Fountain City High School graduate like Lyga, came off the bench to score 10 points and grab 10 rebounds. Gabel had a big second half when the Cavaliers (8-5, 2-0) outscored Rochester Community Technical College (3-9, 0-1) 37-32, as she had nine of her points.
Western struggled from 3-point territory, going 3-for-25, but sank 17 of 34 free-throw attempts.
