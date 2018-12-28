PHOENIX, Ariz. — The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team has seen this side of Tanner Bruchs before, and every time it comes out, the Eagles have a good night.
Bruchs, a 6-foot-2 senior, had a breakout game on both ends of the floor Friday at the D3 Desert Invitational and helped his team to an 81-65 win over Lake Forest (Ill.).
Bruchs went 7-for-9 from the 3-point line and 9 of 13 from the field to score a team-high 27 points, and coach Kent Dernbach said he was just as good on the defensive end in shutting down one of Lake Forest’s leading scorers Tashon Brown.
“Tanner started for us as a junior, and started for us earlier this season. He had an ankle injury, and then Sam Skoyen stepped in, but it really didn’t affect Tanner’s minutes once he was healthy,” UW-L coach Kent Dernbach said. “He goes from a starter to the bench, but it doesn’t affect his play. We put Tanner on their 2-guard and he made him work, and he knocked down big shots.
“I couldn’t be more proud of him. He’s a great example of sacrifice that a senior is showing the rest of the team.”
Bruchs had 22 of his points in the second half, and did his damage in just 21 minutes on the floor. He had a similar game Dec. 9 at home against Wartburg, when he went 6-for-6 from the field, 5-for-5 from 3, and had 19 points in 16 minutes.
The Eagles as a whole were impressive in the second half defensively, allowing just 19 points after trailing 46-40 at halftime. UW-L (7-3), winners of four straight games, made Lake Forest shoot 0-for-10 from 3 in the second half.
“We were able to stop their straight-line drives (in the second half),” Dernbach said. “They were living in the paint on us. I didn’t have to say much at halftime, our guys knew what the problem was, and they were able to talk about it, go out and fix it.”
After a sluggish start defensively, the Eagles are allowing 67.25 points per game during their win streak.
Senior Brendon Manning scored 12 points and had seven rebounds, and freshman Ethan Anderson added nine points off the bench.
The Eagles will play Elmhurst (7-3) — which upset No. 9 Marietta (9-1) Friday — at 5:15 p.m. Saturday
Northwestern College Classic
Dordt 73, Viterbo 69
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The V-Hawks (8-6) had many chances to take a lead in the second half against Dordt, but never cashed in with a timely shot.
Dordt had trouble handling Viterbo’s defense in the half court, but they did shoot 19-for-22 at the free-throw line that made up for a 23 of 67 night from the field. Zach Bussard had 16 points, while Jesse Jansma and Alec Henrickson had 14 apiece.
Senior Jason Tichy led Viterbo with 17 points. He was joined in double figures by Robert Cunitz (11), Jezzriah Burton (10), and Cade Anderson (10).
Viterbo plays host Northwestern at 6 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Chapman University Winter Classic
UW-L 67, Chapman 62
ORANGE, Calif. — The Eagles had to survive a 14-0 run from Chapman in the fourth quarter, but they weathered the storm and moved to 10-0, continuing its best start to a season since 2005.
UW-L saw a 16-point lead whittled down to 59-57 with less than 3 minutes to play, but then it got the ball to freshman Emma Gamoke, whose jumped with 1:35 left broke the run and gave the Eagles some cushion.
Chapman made a shot to cut the lead again on the next possession, but UW-L made its free throws down the stretch to hold its lead.
“This was huge for us. That’s an NCAA tournament team from last year, a team that’s pressuring you for 40 minutes, and we responded,” Eagles coach Karen Middleton said.
Middleton said freshman and Aquinas grad Kyah Steiner was a big factor in UW-L’s early success against Chapman’s press defense. She gave the Eagles a fourth ball-handler, and she was aggressive once the press was broken either creating chances for teammates or driving the lane and creating contact. She had a collegiate career-high 13 points thanks to a 7 of 10 night from the free-throw line, including one with 15 seconds remaining that La Crosse up 3. She also was strong defensively against Chapman’s backcourt.
Gamoke, an Onalaska High School graduate, scored 16 points to go with four rebounds and three assists. Junior Dani Craig scored 15 points on five 3-pointers.
Chapman’s pressure forced UW-L into 20 turnovers, one off its season high. Jaryn Fajardo scored a game-high 19 for Chapman.
UW-L takes on Redlands at 3 p.m. Saturday.
