It appears the UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team have found their groove.
By their own standards, it was a bit of a rocky start for the Eagles this season, having started 4-4-1 a season after making it to the Elite 8 in the NCAA tournament last season. But after another dominating shutout over a conference opponent on Wednesday, it appears the Eagles are playing their best soccer down the stretch.
UW-L controlled from start to finish, defeating Stout 4-0 at Veterans Memorial Field.
The Eagles are now 6-0-1 in their last seven games and have not allowed a goal since Sept. 25 in a 2-1 win over Carleton College.
UW-L (11-4-2, 4-0-1) got on the board first thanks to a goal from junior Hayley Hargroder in the third minute. Under six minutes later, Hargroder found the back of the net again. This time she scored on a corner kick from Kaitlyn Villars for her second goal of the night and third goal of the season in the eighth minute.
Sophomore Sophie Amundson collected her ninth goal of the season in the 24th minute before assisting on fellow sophomore Camryn Hart’s second goal of the season in the 30th minute to make it 4-0.
As a team UW-L outshot Stout (4-11, 1-4) 31-4.
The Eagles will look to stay hot when they travel to Eau Claire to take on the Blugolds at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
UW-Stevens Point 3, UW-La Crosse 0
The Eagles had entered Wednesday night having won five of their last six matches, but couldn’t keep that magic going against the Pointers, as they fell to Stevens Point 25-12, 25-19, 25-13 at Mitchell Hall.
The Eagles (13-12, 1-5) struggled all night to get the offense going against a stout Stevens Point frontline. UW-L finished with a hitting percentage of .009 and had 25 attack errors. Sophomore outside hitter Emma Lawrence paced the UW-L attack with 12 kills, three assists and seven digs on the night.
Stevens Point (21-7, 4-2) had just six attack errors and finished with an efficient .323 hitting percentage. They were led by April Gehl, who had a game-high 13 kills.
The Eagles are back in action on Friday at the Aurora University Classic.
