TUCSON, Ariz. — The UW-La Crosse softball team had no trouble with its offense on Tuesday.
The Eagles (9-7) used 38 hits to record a 16-0 win over MacMurray and 15-2 victory over Edgewood.
UW-L freshman and Holmen High School graduate Kendra Leis hit her second home run of the season in the third inning of the game against MacMurray, and Katie Block added a second home run in the same inning. Aquinas graduate Nicole Trussoni had a pair of doubles.
Maddie Mulken held MacMurray to six hits.
Eagles sophomore Sabrina Scardamaglia hit her first career homer against Edgewood, and it was a solo shot in the second inning.
Leis was 7-for-8 with eight RBI in the two games. She had two doubles against Edgewood. Sydne Shattuck had two hits and drove in three runs.
MEN’S TENNIS
Virginia Wesleyan 5, UW-L 4;
UW-L 9, Ramapo 0
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — UW-L senior Kyle Wogahn and junior Tony Moore each had a good day by going unbeaten at the Hilton Head Beach & Tennis Resort.
They were the only two to win their singles matches against Virginia Wesleyan. They also won both doubles matches they played in.
In the match against Ramapo, Eagles sophomore Joshua Williams needed a 10-3 tiebreaker to keep UW-L’s sweep alive.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
UW-L 9,
Virginia Wesleyan 0
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — The Eagles won their second match of their spring break trip with a sweep.
None of the nine matches were ever close. All six singles matches were straight sets, while the doubles matches were won by a combined 24-3. The duo of Kimberly Steinert and Alyssa Boyer won their match 8-0.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Cardinal Stritch 3,
Viterbo 0
Chris Kahler led the V-Hawks (3-16, 0-11) with 12 kills, and teammate Jacob Nonn added 11 in a 25-18, 25-23, 25-7 loss to Cardinal Stritch at Beggs Gymnasium.
Andrew Lepage had 22 assists for Viterbo.
