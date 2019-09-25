After falling dropping the first two sets of Wednesday night’s match, the UW-La Crosse volleyball team battled back and tied UW-Whitewater at two sets apiece. But the Eagles couldn’t complete the comeback and fell to the Warhawks, dropping the fifth and final set 15-11.
Whitewater (10-3, 2-0 WIAC) narrowly won each of the first two sets, taking the first 25-22 and the second 25-20. UW-L (7-7, 0-2) roared back in the third, grabbing a 25-15 win, and forced a fifth set with a 25-18 win in the fourth. But the Warhawks regained control in the final set to earn the victory.
Sophomore hitter Emma Lawrence led the Eagles in kills (27) and digs (19). Senior Abbey Fox had 47 assists for UW-L.
Chloe Buescher paced Whitewater with 20 kills.
The Eagles are back in action at 1 p.m. Saturday, when they host Luther.
Women’s Soccer
UW-L earns double OT win
NORTHFIELD, Minn. — For the third time in three games, the UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team went to double overtime. This time, it earned a win.
Kaitlyn Villar gave the Eagles (5-4-1) a 2-1 win over Carleton (4-2-1) on Wednesday with her goal in the 108th minute. The victory snapped a three-game winless streak for UW-L.
The Eagles, who outshot the Knights 18-14, struck first via a Sophie Amundson goal in the 55th minute. But Carleton’s Nora Mertz found the back of the net to even the score in the 82nd minute. Villar’s goal ended the game after a scoreless first overtime period.
Lily Brock made six saves in goal for UW-L, which hosts Carthage at 4 p.m. Oct. 2.
