RIVER FALLS — The UW-La Crosse volleyball team lost its third straight match Wednesday night, falling to UW-River Falls in five sets despite holding a 2-1 advantage after three. It’s the second straight match that the Eagles, who are winless in conference play, have lost in five sets.
UW-L (8-10, 0-4 WIAC) hopped out to an early lead, taking the first set in convincing fashion, 25-15. But the Falcons responded in the second, taking it 25-23 to even the match at a set apiece.
The Eagles regained control by taking the third set 25-20, but were unable to capitalize on their advantage. UW-River Falls took the fourth set 25-23 and the fifth set 15-9 for the victory.
The Falcons had three players with double-digit kills: Mallory Griffin (16), Dakotah Poitra (13) and Katie Koerper (13).
Emma Lawrence led UW-L in kills (22), and Caitlin Griffin added 11. Abbey Fox had 48 assists and 13 digs for the Eagles, who also got double-digit digs from Sophie Quelle (32), Courtney Conway (20), Lawrence (12) and Isabelle Jensen (10).
UW-L looks to end its losing streak this weekend at the UW-Whitewater Classic. The Eagles open against Illinois Wesleyan at 3:30 p.m. Friday in Whitewater.
Women’s soccer
UW-L 2, Gustavus Adolphus 0
The Eagles shut out Gustavus Adolphus for their fourth straight win and their third straight shutout. UW-L (8-4-1) has outscored its opponents 8-1 during its winning streak.
An impressive defensive effort from the Eagles paved the way to victory. The Gusties managed just three shots, none of which were on goal.
UW-L’s offense, meanwhile, applied plenty of pressure to the Gusties, piling up 19 shots, eight of which were on goal. Freshman Maddy Fennessy found the back of the net in the 37th minute — the first goal of her career — to open the scoring. Freshman Sophie Amundson tacked on a goal in the 89th minute, which was assisted by McKenna Falbo, to bring the game to its final score.
Amundson leads the Eagles with eight goals on the season.
UW-L returns to conference play at 6 p.m. Saturday, when it travels to Whitewater to take on UW-Whitewater.
Viterbo 2, UW-Platteville 1
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The V-Hawks got goals from Katie Hilby and Lexie Reesman to lead them back over .500. Viterbo (4-3-1) has won two straight contests and is 4-1-1 on the road this season.
The V-Hawks outshot the Pioneers 10 to five and had more shots on goal, five to UW-Platteville’s four. Abby Breitbach made three saves for Viterbo.
Hilby scored in the 30th minute to give the V-Hawks a lead they wouldn’t give up. Reesman increased Viterbo’s lead in the 60th minute on a goal assisted by Sydney King.
The Pioneers found the back of the net in the 81st minute but couldn’t even the score.
The V-Hawks are back in action at 1 p.m. Friday, when they host Bellevue.
