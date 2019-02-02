PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The UW-Platteville women’s basketball wasn’t going to budge from its zone defenses. The Pioneers used a variety of zones, but they were content letting visiting UW-La Crosse shoot from the outside to beat them.
The Eagles did just that, making a program and WIAC record 16 3-pointers en route to a 75-66 victory at Williams Fieldhouse.
UW-L (18-3, 8-3) did a good job moving the ball and Platteville defenders, and the Eagles weren’t afraid to pull the trigger when an open look from the perimeter presented itself — they broke a 27-year-old program record for 3s attempted with 34. UW-L’s 156 made 3s this season already rank third in program history, and with four regular-season games left, the program record of 178 set in 2011 has a good chance of falling.
“We showed really good patience, and that was something we didn’t do the first time we played against them,” UW-L coach Karen Middleton said. “We showed better poise, really working the ball inside out and finding the shooters.”
Junior Dani Craig led the way with seven 3s made — also a school record — and a game-high 24 points. Freshman and Aquinas High School graduate Jessa Peterson had three 3s and scored 15 points off the bench, a career high. Freshman and Onalaska grad Emma Gamoke added 13 points and three 3s.
“Jessa’s been really solid,” Middleton said. “With point guards, it takes a little bit, but she’s been executing our plays in practice well, and defensively she works her butt off.”
Platteville shot well and trailed by just one at halftime, but a 17-8 third quarter for the Eagles became the difference. Caitlyn Tipton led Platteville (9-11, 3-6) with 14 points.
NSAA
Presentation 70, Viterbo 55
Presentation slowly built a lead over the second half and a tough night shooting from 3-point land sunk the V-Hawks’ chances of stringing together back-to-back wins at Beggs Gymnasium.
Alyssa Nilssen, a junior forward, led Viterbo (9-15, 2-9) with 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Payton Curry added 11 for the V-Hawks.
MCAC
Western 99, Ridgewater 56
Caitlin Young, a Holmen graduate, made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points for the Cavaliers (13-5, 7-0), who maintained their one game lead in the division.
Kerrigan Lyga scored 14, and Danielle Koch and Lexi Schmidtknecht 10 apiece in Western’s eighth victory in a row. Krysten Lawver added eight points and nine rebounds for the Cavaliers.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
NSAA
Presentation 65, Viterbo 59
The V-Hawks (11-14, 4-7) allowed a 9-0 run after leading by eight with 7:36 remaining, and then couldn’t find enough offense to keep up down the stretch. Viterbo scored just two points in the final 2:30 at Beggs Gymnasium.
Senior Jason Tichy led Viterbo with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Tyree Young had 11 and six. Jake Schroeckenthaler also had 11 points.
Presentation (17-8, 9-2), which is receiving votes in the NAIA Top 25 poll, made 23 of 29 free throws.
MCAC
Western 80, Ridgewater 72
Josh Brownlee made six 3-pointers on his way to a 20-point performance that led the Cavaliers (9-10, 4-4) at Holy Cross Seminary.
Kyle Wingert added 12 points, and Kadar Farah eight points and 10 rebounds for Western.
