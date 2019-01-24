The UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team outscored UW-River Falls by 19 points in the second half to waltz to a WIAC 61-42 victory on Wednesday.
The Eagles (16-2, 5-2 WIAC) trailed 29-26 with 8 minutes, 51 seconds remaining in the third quarter, but No. 22 UW-L went on a 17-6 run to end the third quarter. From that point on, the Eagles never let up.
“In the second half, I felt like we got into a nice rhythm,” Eagles coach Karen Middleton said. “We shot 25 percent in the first half, but some of those shots started falling in the second half. I thought our posts did a good job screening and getting our guards free.”
Ava Kramer scored seven of the Eagles’ first 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Dani Craig led the Eagles with 19 points and nine rebounds. Delaney Schoenenberger scored 14. Kramer ended up with 11. The Falcons (7-11, 1-6) shot 5-for-19 in the second half.
“I was happy with our defense,” Middleton said. “We had to make sure we didn’t let them get hot from 3, they did that to us last year. But I was really happy with our effort, especially on the road. We need to bring that same type of energy and vibe we had in the second half going forward.”
Western 69, Anoka-Ramsey 65
For the first time since joining the MCAC, Western stands alone at the top of the Southern Division standings.
The Cavaliers (10-5, 4-0) rallied from a late eight-point deficit to defeat NJCAA Division III fifth-ranked Anoka-Ramsey (15-4, 4-1) at Holy Cross Seminary Gym.
Western’s McKenna Gabel hit two free throws with 8 seconds left that gave it the four-point cushion. The Cavaliers visited the free-throw line frequently and made 26 of 40 attempts.
Gabel, a graduate of Cochrane-Fountain City High School, made eight of 10 free throws, while teammate Kerrigan Lyga — another C-FC graduate — was 4-for-5. Lyga led the Cavaliers with 20 points and nine rebounds.
“This is a big growth opportunity,” Western coach Chad Dull said.
“We know we don’t fold on a good team like Anoka. We know what problems to solve next.”
Anoka gave Western its problem on a dribble-weave that the Cavaliers defense couldn’t figure out early. The Cavaliers defended underneath the play, which allowed Anoka-Ramsey to get layups.
Once the Cavaliers found a way to break it up, they kept the Golden Rams on one side of the floor. Western also became more aggressive in attacking the basket.
“We’re much better when we pass and move,” Dull said. “We wanted to attack the basket.” The Cavaliers also had 25 offensive rebounds and won the rebounding advantage, 61-44.
Western’s next home game is Jan. 30 against Fergus Falls.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Anoka-Ramsey 106, Western 100
Andrew Scott led the Cavaliers (7-9, 2-3) with 23 points in the loss.
Josh Brownlee scored 19 and Kadar Sarah had 18. Western was 37-for-81 from the floor, and made 10 of 28 3-point attempts.
