The ninth-ranked UW-La Crosse wrestling team beat 22nd-ranked Stevens Point 34-9 at Mitchell Hall on Thursday to complete an undefeated WIAC dual season.
Third-ranked Sawyer Massie (13-1) won by pin at 174 pounds, and fourth-ranked Konrad Ernst (18-0) won by technical fall in 1 minute, 52 seconds at 285. Eighth-ranked Grant Zamin (20-4) won by decision at 157.
Stevens Point's Ben Vosters, ranked eighth, beat La Crosse's Josh Stenger, ranked sixth, 8-3 at 133. Stenger's record fell to 16-6.
The Eagles wrap up the regular season Saturday with a tournament at Eau Claire.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
WIAC
UW-La Crosse 75, UW-Stevens Point 53
STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Emma Gamoke, a freshman from Onalaska, turned in another strong game with 19 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals to help UW-L women's basketball team roll past the Pointers. Gamoke, who was 7-for-13 from the field, including 2 of 4 from 3-point land, helped the Eagles (17-3, 6-3) stay within reach of WIAC-leading Oshkoh (17-2, 7-1). Dani Craig drained 7 of 10 field-goal attempts, including a pair of 3-pointers, for a 16-point effort for UW-L, while teammate Delaney Schoenenberger added 11 points.
UW-L shot 56 percent (30 of 54) from the field, and sank 10 of 13 free-throw attempts. The Eagles had 27 bench points to just 13 for the Pointers (7-13, 3-6).
MCAC
Western 67, Fergus Falls 59
Kerrigan Lyga, a Cochrane-Fountain City High School graduate, turned in a 13-point, six-rebound performance to lead the Cavaliers in a MCAC game played at Holy Cross. Caitlin Young, a Holmen High School graduate, added 11 points and seven rebounds. Young drained three 3-pointers. The Cavaliers, who lead the MCAC with a 6-0 record and are 12-7 overall, drained 17 of 31 free-throw attempts.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
MCAC
Western 97, Fergus Falls 94
Western Technical College's Jason Gurholt and Josh Brownlee each drained five 3-pointers to lead the Cavaliers to a wild win at Holy Cross. Gurholt finished with a team-high 19 points, while Kadar Farah and Brownlee added 17 each. Farah also had 16 rebounds. Andrew Scott added 14 points for Western, while Justin Kidd finished with a triple double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Western finished with 12 made 3-pointers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.