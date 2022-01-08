College roundup: Viterbo men's basketball team wins second in a row

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Viterbo University men’s basketball team outscored Presentation in each half on the way to a 79-68 NSAA victory on Friday.

The V-Hawks (7-8, 1-1) won its second game in a row and made 22 of 29 free throws along the way.

Onalaska High School graduate Dakota Mannel scored a team-high 21 points for Viterbo, and Onalaska grad Noah Fredrickson added 17. Mannel made 6 of 8 field goals and 9 of 11 free throws, while Fredrickson went 2-for-2 from the 3-point line and made 6 of 10 shots.

Robert Cunitz added 11 points, while Brady Polk grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

GYMNASTICS

UW-La Crosse 185.65, Gustavus Adolphus 181.975

The Eagles prevailed in their season opener at Mitchell Hall.

Annie Corbett was the only all-around competitor and posted a score of 36.875 for Gustavus Adolphus.

Olivia Opheim scored a 9.45 to win the floor exercise, while Rachel Chelsey was awarded a 9.65 to win the vault for the Eagles.

