College roundup: Viterbo men's soccer wins sixth straight game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Viterbo men's soccer team won its sixth straight game with a 3-0 victory over Bacone College (Okla.) on Saturday.

The V-Hawks also beat Baone College 3-1 on Friday.

With the win, Viterbo is 7-1 on the season. The V-Hawks return to action Thursday, when they host Maranatha Baptist University.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Nonconference

Viterbo 1, St. Ambrose 0

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Sydney King scored the game's lone goal as the V-Hawks moved to 5-0 on the season.

Viterbo is back in action Thursday, when it hosts Maranatha Baptist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0