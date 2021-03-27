College roundup: Viterbo men's volleyball snaps three-game skid

The Viterbo men's volleyball team snapped a three-game losing streak by beating visiting Ottawa (Kan.) in straight sets on Saturday afternoon.

The V-Hawks (10-12) lost to the Braves (6-10) in four sets on Friday but won 25-22, 26-24, 26-24 on Saturday to close out the regular season.

Senior and West Salem High School graduate Brett Thompson led Viterbo with 20 kills, while junior Andrew Lepage had 30 assists and 10 digs. Senior Thomas Robson also had double-digit digs with 11.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Nonconference

Carthage 17, UW-La Crosse 7

Back-to-back goals from freshman Nicole Jernander put the Eagles (4-4) in front 2-1 in the first period, but the Firebirds scored seven straight goals to take control.

Jernander finished with three goals, while freshman Britta Nelson had two and junior Valerie Johnson and sophomore Anna Davis added one apiece.

WOMEN'S GOLF

HOUSTON, Minn. — UW-La Crosse posted a team score of 331 to beat Viterbo (357), but no details were reported.

