College roundup: Viterbo volleyball teams pick up wins

The Viterbo women's volleyball team won its second straight game Saturday afternoon by defeating visiting Valley City State (N.D.) in straight sets, 25-14, 25-13, 25-23.

With the win, the V-Hawks improve to 4-6 overall and 4-4 in the NSAA.

Rekha Drevlow and Kenzie Winker had double-digit kills for Viterbo with 11 and 10, respectively. Abbey Johnson finished with 18 assists, while Adrianna Reinhart led the team with 11 digs.

Lauryn Sobasky also had 17 assists for the V-Hawks, who posted a .411 hitting percentage.

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Nonconference

Viterbo 3, Dordt (Iowa) 1

The V-Hawks won their second straight game with a 25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 27-25 victory.

Brett Thompson had 22 kills to lead Viterbo, which improved to 8-9, while Jacob Nonn added 11.

Andrew Lepage had 43 assists for the V-Hawks, who got 20 digs from Thomas Robson.

