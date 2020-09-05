College roundup: Viterbo volleyball winless at Midland Tournament; V-Hawks men's soccer wins season opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FREMONT, Neb. — The Viterbo volleyball team lost both of its games at the Midland Tournament on Saturday, falling to Grand View University (Iowa) in five sets and Missouri Baptist University in four sets to open its season.

The V-Hawks (0-2) battled back against the Vikings after losing the first set 25-16 and the second 25-23. They won the third set 25-20 and the fourth 25-23 to force a fifth set, but Grand View took that 15-10.

Viterbo also dropped the first two sets against the Spartans, who took the first 25-12 and the second 25-15. The V-Hawks won the third set 25-20 before Missouri Baptist sealed the win by taking the fourth 25-16.

MEN'S SOCCER

Viterbo opens season with a win

The Viterbo men's soccer team earned an 8-0 win over Faith Baptist Bible College on Saturday to open its season.

Andrew Weddle put the V-Hawks on the board 15 minutes into the game before his team took a 2-0 lead into half.

Weddle found the back of the net again after the break, and a penalty kick from Arsenios Dimitriou extended Viterbo's lead to 4-0.

Calvin Brown and Logan Mitchell scored to push the advantage to 6-0 with about 10 minutes remaining.

