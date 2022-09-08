College roundup: Viterbo women's soccer wins third straight in shutout

ROCKFORD, Ill. — After a blowout win Wednesday against North Central, the Viterbo women’s soccer shutout Rockford 5-0 on the road to extend their undefeated streak to four games.

The V-Hawks (3-2-1) opened the scoring in the 13th minute with the first career goal of freshman defender Alex Little. Another freshman, forward Kennedy Alves, scored the second goal of the match in the 30th minute.

Freshman midfielder Kelcie Karweick bounced a shot in the 33rd minute off the left post and in for the last goal of the first half. Karweick scored again in the 68th minute to make it 4-0.

Both of Karweick goals were assisted by freshman midfielder Grace Breuchel. Breuchel added a goal of her own in the 81st minute to round out the scoring.

After winning three games this week, the V-Hawks will rest up for their road trip to Northwestern Minnesota at 7 p.m. Tuesday.