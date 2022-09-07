College soccer roundup: UW-La Crosse men and women, Viterbo men all win

The UW-La Crosse women's soccer team scored once in each half to help coach Jason Murphy reach a milestone on Wednesday.

The 13th-ranked Eagles turned a 2-1 nonconference victory over Augsburg (Minn.) into Murphy's 100th victory with the team. UW-La Crosse improves to 3-0 and drops the Auggies to 3-1.

Ainsley Allen broke a scoreless tie by helping the Eagles convert on a corner kick in the first half. Allen scored n a header off a kick from Claire Cater.

Cater then put UW-La Crosse up 2-0 with an unassisted goal in the 71st minute. Augustana responded three minutes later, but the Eagles held on for the win.

UW-La Crosse held a 21-14 advantage in shots, and Sophia Anger played all 90 minutes and stopped eight shots for the Eagles.

Viterbo 9, North Central 1

The V-Hawks (2-2-1) blasted the Rams by scoring nine times on 20 shots directed on goal.

Grace Bruechel recorded a hat trick for Viterbo, which scored five goals in the first half and four in the second.

Kennedy Alves added two goals, and Kelcie Karweick and Isabel Henry had two assists apiece.

Jenna Bennett, Karweick and Emma Miller also scored once each for the V-Hawks, who benefitted from a North Central own goal on the final score.

MEN'S SOCCER

Nonconference

Viterbo 4, North Central 0

The V-Hawks (6-0) kept their unbeaten season live by scoring four times in the first half of a victory over the Rams (1-2).

Jacob Battista scored two goals, and teammates Sammy Ankaoglu and Polyzois Douvas one apiece for Viterbo. Matteo Galeotti and Sebastian Acosta each had an assist.

Battista scored the first two goals as Viterbo produced 14 shots in the first half and 13 in the second.

The V-Hawks have outscored their opponents 22-0 and play at Lawrence University on Sunday. Ernesto Ascenzo stopped the only shot North Central directed on goal.