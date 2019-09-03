The UW-La Crosse women's soccer team gave up a halftime lead and was defeated 2-1 by Concordia on Tuesday.
The Eagles (1-2) lost for the second time in a row, and this is the first time that has happened during the same season since the end of 2015. La Crosse also lost its final game of 2017 and its first of 2018 and followed that up with a 15-1-1 run through the rest of the regular season.
The Eagles outshot Concordia 22-10 and had eight of the 10 corner kicks in the game, but two second-half goals did them in.
Natalie Schisel scored the La Crosse goal with the help of an assisted corner kick from Camryn Hart in the 40th minute. The goal is Schisel's first of the season.
But Allison McElwee scored unassisted twice in the second half for Concordia (2-0).
Quinn Shannon stopped six shots for the Eagles, who play next Franklin College (Ind.) in Bloomington, Ill., on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.