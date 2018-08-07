The UW-La Crosse women's soccer team is ranked ninth nationally in the preseason poll released by the NCAA Division III United Soccer Coaches Association.
The Eagles were 11th in the final poll of last season, which included a 20-2-3 overall record and 7-0 mark in the WIAC. La Crosse qualified for the national tournament and advanced to the quarterfinal round last season and has 10 starters returning to the field this season.
Sophomore goalkeeper Lily Brock started 17 games as a freshman and returns after allowing 10 goals and posting five shutouts in winning 14 times.
Kaitlyn Villars (team-high 13 goals, 7 assists), Margaret Harings (10 goals, team-high 9 assists) and Alex Cording (8 goals, 7 assists) are back after finishing last season as the Eagles' top three scorers.
La Crosse begins its season with a trip to Virginia Beach, Va., and games against two other teams that appear in the poll. The Eagles play No. 17 Christopher Newport (Va.) on Aug. 31 and No. 24 Virginia Wesleyan on Sept. 1.
The WIAC opener is scheduled for Sept. 29 at UW-Oshkosh.
