College soccer: Viterbo earns national recognition after 7-0 start

The most impressive part of the Viterbo University men’s soccer team’s red-hot start hasn’t been the seven consecutive wins or the 630 minutes without surrendering a goal.

It’s that the rest of the NAIA has finally taken notice.

For the first time since the turn of the century, the V-Hawks received votes in the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 poll last week, a significant achievement for a program that recently snapped an eight-year streak of sub-.500 seasons.

After winning just two matches in 2018, Viterbo’s first season under head coach Luke Dunn, the V-Hawks have vaulted into the national spotlight, something that’s been elusive for Dunn and his program.

“When you look at the past three years and how we’ve done and how successful the team and the program has been overall, it feels like something that’s been coming for a while now,” Dunn said. “It’s great recognition, but I think we can all recognize it as a good starting point rather than, ‘Hey, goal achieved, we can rest easy now.’”

Viterbo (7-0) received eight votes in the Sep. 7 poll to end an over two-decade absence from the national rankings. On Wednesday, the V-Hawks garnered 15 votes, the 32nd-most among NAIA programs.

Last season, Viterbo went 16-1-1, riding an undefeated regular season into the Continental Athletic Conference semifinals before faltering to Bellevue University (Neb.) to end its season. A 16-match win streak in 2021 wasn’t enough to enter the national poll, but the 2022 V-Hawks have picked up right where they left off a year ago.

“A core group of the team from last year is still here, so it feels less like a new season and more like a continuance of last season, which has been a huge help,” Dunn said. “The guys that have come in have done a really good job of pushing the returning players, and the overall depth and quality we have on the team is pretty significantly higher than what it’s been in my time here.”

Twelve players have scored for Viterbo this fall, led by graduate student Sammy Ankaoglu’s four goals. Sophomore Aidan Radford broke out last year with 18 goals to pace the team, and while he’s only found the back of the net once this season, his 10 shots on goal rank second behind Ankaoglu.

The V-Hawks have outscored opponents 24-0 in their opening seven matches, with junior goalkeeper Ernesto Ascenzo tallying six shutouts and graduate student Luca Colombo recording the other. Dunn said the entire team’s defensive intensity, not just from the back line and the goalkeepers, has carried Viterbo early on.

“Defensively is where we’ve been best,” Dunn said. “They’re gritty and they’re playing tough, which is a huge part of defending that doesn’t necessarily show up on the stats but is a necessary part to have.”

Ascenzo, a starter since his freshman season, has made 12 saves during his six games in net. He was an honorable mention selection on the CAC All-Conference Team in 2021, conceding 0.59 goals per match in 15 starts.

A Lima, Peru native, Ascenzo is one of 25 international players on the team, and he came to Viterbo with experience playing for youth national teams in his homeland. Dunn said Ascenzo’s growth as a leader has reaped benefits for the entire goalkeeper group this season.

“The biggest thing he’s added to his game over the past year is his ability to help the other goalkeeper’s on the team. He takes a very active role in taking ownership of the warmups and training sessions to where there’s a lot of times he can kind of run things on his own,” Dunn said. “It’s not only helping him develop, it’s helping the other goalkeepers on the team.”

After a road match against Central College (Iowa) on Saturday, the V-Hawks will host Hamline University (Minn.) on Wednesday in their final home match of the year. Eight road matches follow to wrap up the regular season before Viterbo will go for its first conference tournament crown since 2000.

“We very much still have those big goals in mind, and a big thing we’ve talked about, especially over the last couple weeks, is that pressure of success. The more you win, the more you feel that pressure,” Dunn said. “Because of what we’ve done this season, we’re going to have a target on our back.”