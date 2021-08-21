 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College soccer: Viterbo men open season with tie against St. Ambrose
0 Comments

College soccer: Viterbo men open season with tie against St. Ambrose

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sophomore Parker Vajda scored an unassisted goal in the final minute to give the Viterbo men's soccer team a 1-1 tie with St. Ambrose (Iowa) on Saturday to open its season.

The V-Hawks had more shots (22) and shots on goal (17) than the Fighting Bees (eight and four) but trailed for much of the game after Spencer Pyle gave St. Ambrose a 1-0 lead at the 3 minute, 19 second mark.

Viterbo continued to pepper St. Ambrose goalkeeper Piercarlo Ricossa, who made 13 saves, including with a pair of shots from freshman Aidan Radford in the closing minutes before Vajda found the back of the net.

The V-Hawks return to action on Aug. 30, when they host Trinity International (Ill.).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Wisconsin commit Joe Brunner celebrates touchdown with teammate

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News