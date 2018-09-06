Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Viterbo athletics logo

MILWAUKEE — The Viterbo University women's soccer team gave up two goals in the first half and two more in the second during a 4-1 loss to Cardinal Stritch on Wednesday.

Forward Sydney King scored for the V-Hawks (2-2) with an assist from Nicole D'Ambrose in the 69th minute to cut the Cardinal Stritch lead to 2-1.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Viterbo was outshot 10-9 and put six of its shots on goal. Cardinal Stritch's Maria Amenieros stopped five of them. Abby Breitbach had four saves for the V-Hawks, who host Dordt College at 2 p.m. Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $9.99

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.