MILWAUKEE — The Viterbo University women's soccer team gave up two goals in the first half and two more in the second during a 4-1 loss to Cardinal Stritch on Wednesday.
Forward Sydney King scored for the V-Hawks (2-2) with an assist from Nicole D'Ambrose in the 69th minute to cut the Cardinal Stritch lead to 2-1.
Viterbo was outshot 10-9 and put six of its shots on goal. Cardinal Stritch's Maria Amenieros stopped five of them. Abby Breitbach had four saves for the V-Hawks, who host Dordt College at 2 p.m. Saturday.
