An unassisted goal from Viterbo women's soccer junior Abigail Mumm in the second half evened the score, but the V-Hawks fell to Trinity International (Ill.) 2-1 on Tuesday.

Viterbo (0-2) totaled 13 shots, including four on goal, while freshman Bergen Beversdorf made two saves in goal.

The V-Hawks will look to earn their first win of the season on Friday when they play at North Central (Minn.).

