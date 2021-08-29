College soccer: Viterbo women lose season opener

The Viterbo University women's soccer team opened its season with a 3-1 home loss to 22nd-ranked Briar Cliff University on Sunday.

The V-Hawks (0-1) scored their goal in the first half but gave up two in the second half.

Senior Abbey Kellner scored unassisted in the 32nd minute to tie the game at 1, and it stayed that way until halftime.

Viterbo had 12 shots and directed seven of them on goal. Bergen Beversdorf stopped nine shots for the V-Hawks.

