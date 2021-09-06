College soccer: Viterbo women win second straight game

ST. BONAVENTURE, Minn. — The Viterbo University women's soccer team won its second straight game with an 8-1 victory over Crown College (Minn.) on Monday.
Alexie Stephani scored twice for the V-Hawks (2-2), who had 34 shots and directed 21 of them on goal. Jenna Bennett added a goal and an assist for Viterbo, which has beaten its last two opponents 14-1.
Lauren Wedig, Carsen Desens, Madison Werle, Abigail Mumm and Sydney King also scored for the V-Hawks, who scored three goals in the first half and five in the second. Stephani scored once in each half.
