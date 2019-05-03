VALLEY CITY, N.D. — History repeated itself for the Viterbo University softball team on Friday, but this time it brought an end to the season.
Just a day after losing a heartbreaker in 10 innings to second-seeded Bellevue, the sixth-seeded V-Hawks found themselves on the wrong end of another extra-inning loss falling to Bellevue 3-2 in 14 innings in the NSAA semifinals.
Viterbo (17-29) earned the right to play Bellevue by defeating third-seeded Mayville State for the second consecutive day, 2-0.
The V-Hawks took the lead in the first inning thanks to two Bellevue errors on Viterbo bunts. Those led to two earned runs.
Viterbo starting pitcher Caitlyn Kozik was cruising until the sixth inning. The senior right-hander only allowed four hits through 5⅔ shutout innings until her error on a missed catch while covering the first base bag allowed the inning to continue.
Bellevue capitalized with consecutive two-out RBI singles to knot the game up at 2.
The game stayed that way until the 14th inning when Ashley Young singled to deep left with the bases loaded to end the game.
The V-Hawks had chances, as they managed to get at least one runner on base from the seventh inning on, except for the eighth.
Their best chance came in the seventh when they had two runners on with one out, but Janelle Ulaszek struck out before Caitlin Brown lined out to the pitcher.
Kozik took the loss, but gave a valiant effort in her final collegiate game by throwing 212 pitches in 13⅓ innings. She scattered 13 hits while striking out eight. Two of the three runs she allowed were unearned.
