College softball: Holmen grad Kendra Leis among UW-La Crosse's All-WIAC selections

Holmen High School graduate and UW-La Crosse softball junior first baseman Kendra Leis was among the Eagles' All-WIAC First Team selections as voted by the conference's coaches, the league announced Tuesday.

Senior pitchers Maddie Muelken and Sydne Shattuck joined Leis on the first team, while senior shortstop Katie Block earned honorable mention.

Leis, who was selected to the all-conference first team in 2019, batted .386 and was second for UW-L in hits (32), RBI (17), multi-hit games (8) and multi-RBI games (4).

Muelken finished the season 7-8 with a 2.08 ERA. She led the team in wins, complete games (6), innings (87⅔) and strikeouts (51).

Shattuck was named to the first team for the second straight season and posted a 6-2 record with a 1.91 ERA. She led the Eagles in ERA and opponents batting average (.250).

Block hit a team-high .388 and also led UW-L in slugging percentage (.513) and triples (2).

