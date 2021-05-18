 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College softball: Holmen grad Kendra Leis among UW-La Crosse's All-WIAC selections
0 comments
alert

College softball: Holmen grad Kendra Leis among UW-La Crosse's All-WIAC selections

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Holmen High School graduate and UW-La Crosse softball junior first baseman Kendra Leis was among the Eagles' All-WIAC First Team selections as voted by the conference's coaches, the league announced Tuesday.

Senior pitchers Maddie Muelken and Sydne Shattuck joined Leis on the first team, while senior shortstop Katie Block earned honorable mention.

Kendra Leis mug

Leis

Leis, who was selected to the all-conference first team in 2019, batted .386 and was second for UW-L in hits (32), RBI (17), multi-hit games (8) and multi-RBI games (4).

Muelken finished the season 7-8 with a 2.08 ERA. She led the team in wins, complete games (6), innings (87⅔) and strikeouts (51).

Shattuck was named to the first team for the second straight season and posted a 6-2 record with a 1.91 ERA. She led the Eagles in ERA and opponents batting average (.250).

Block hit a team-high .388 and also led UW-L in slugging percentage (.513) and triples (2).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

All-Tribune boys basketball: Past decade's coaches of the year

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News