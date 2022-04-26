College softball: Leis, Stark honored by WIAC

UW-La Crosse softball players Kendra Leis and Remington Stark have been selected WIAC players of the week in their sport after big performances during a doubleheader sweep of 11th-ranked UW-Oshkosh.

Leis, a Holmen High School graduate, was 5 for 8 with two doubles and a triple in 5-4 and 10-9 victories over the Titans, who entered the games unbeaten in conference play. Leis, a senior first baseman, drove in three runs in the second game and is batting .417 with eight doubles, three home runs and 16 RBI this season.

Stark was La Crosse's winning pitcher during the 5-4 victory in the opening game with the Titans. The sophomore pitched three innings of relief and struck out six while allowing one hit. Stark has pitched in 18 games — all in relief — and has a 5-2 record with a 2.14 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 32-plus innings.

The Eagles (17-8, 5-1) took over first place with the sweep and host UW-Platteville (11-13, 3-3) in a conference doubleheader at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

