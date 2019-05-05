WHITEWATER, Wis. — Sabrina Scardamaglia sealed UW-La Crosse's third WIAC softball championship with a walk-off single in the second game of the tournament's final round on Sunday in Whitewater, Wis.
With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning, Scardamaglia drove in Emily Lyman to break a 1-1 tie and win the game and the tournament for the Eagles.
The Eagles defeated the Blugolds 2-0 in the first championship game to force a second game which they won 2-1.
With the win, UWL earns an automatic trip to the NCAA Division III tournament taking place May 10-12. The tourney field will be announced at noon Monday.
The Eagles scored the only runs in their 2-0 victory in the top of the first inning Sunday. Sydne Shattuck singled with two outs and Kendra Leis followed with a two-run home run. It marked the fifth straight game in the WIAC Championships that Leis hit a home run.
Eau Claire loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning, but the Eagles escaped.
The Blugolds struck first in Game 2, as Cheyenne Johnson doubled in Mackenzie Sutton in the fourth. But the Eagles tied it up in the sixth on a Mia Schmidtke solo homer. And Scardamaglia's walk-off sealed the deal.
Maddie Muelken earned the win in both games, allowing a hit and two walks while striking out two in seven innings in the first game and pitching 3 2/3 innings in relief in Game 2. Caitlyn Hughes started the second game allowing two hits and two walk with a pair of strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.
