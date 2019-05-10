PELLA, Iowa — The UW-La Crosse softball team went down to the wire and found a way to win again on Friday.
The Eagles let a three-run lead slip away before scoring three runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat The College of Saint Benedict (Minn.) 7-4 in the first round of an NCAA Division III regional at Central College (Iowa).
La Crosse (26-17) had to win five straight games in last week’s WIAC Tournament and pulled out two of them in the final inning. Friday’s victory puts them in good position heading to the second day of the double-elimination tournament.
Right fielder Sabrina Scardamaglia was 2-for-4 with three runs scored, and left fielder Mia Schmidtke hit her 11th home run of the season as the Eagles won their sixth straight game and advanced to a second-round matchup with either Central (Iowa) or Lake Forest (Ill.) at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Saint Benedict (27-14) tied the game at 4 by scoring three runs on three hits and one error in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Eagles came back with the three-run seventh that started after pinch hitter Allison Oster was retired as the first batter.
Scardamaglia reached on an error, moved to second on a passed ball and to third on a wild pitch. A walk to Schmidtke was followed by an RBI single from Sydne Shattuck to break the tie.
After Kendra Leis flied out, Stephanie Cole walked to load the bases, and Katie Block walked to bring home another run.
Sydney Murphy’s infield single produced the third run and put the final touch on the victory. Shattuck was 2-for-4, and Schmitdke's home run was a two-run shot in the second inning.
Maddie Muelken, Shattuck and Caitlyn Hughes pitched for the Eagles, and Hughes (14-4) struck out three while allowing one hit over the final two innings.
