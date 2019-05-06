There were opportunities for the UW-La Crosse softball team to throw in the towel last weekend in Whitewater, Wis.
The Eagles didn’t finish the regular season too well, and a seventh-inning collapse against Oshkosh in the first round of the WIAC Tournament had them against the ropes immediately.
When Whitewater scored six runs in the top of the second inning of Game 3, things looked worse than bad.
But when Mia Schmidtke stepped to the plate with two runs in and the bases loaded, she changed the game with one swing by sending the ball out of the park for a grand slam.
Both coach Chris Helixon and freshman Kendra Leis claim they called that shot — in their heads, of course — because they knew Schmidtke could connect in a big situation for the team.
“I kind of called because I really though Mia was going to get it done,” Helixon said. “She’s done that all year in tight games, so it didn’t surprise me when she got ahold of one.”
It was one big play of many as the Eagles (27-15) shifted their luck and won won that game 8-7 and four more to become tournament champions.
That gives La Crosse a chance to extend its season, and that happens Friday with an NCAA Division III regional game against Minnesota’s College of Saint Benedict (27-13) at Central College in Pella, Iowa.
Game times have yet to be announced.
The Eagles were probably not a likely candidate to play in this tournament, but Leis said developing a chip on their shoulders in playing teams that had recently beaten them worked.
“We weren’t going to lose to them again,” Leis said of Game 3 against Whitewater and (6-2 win in) Game 4 against Oshkosh. “It was a chip on our shoulder, and we wanted to prove that we were better then when we played them before.”
The Warhawks swept the Eagles 7-0, 3-0 a week before the tournament, and the Titans put them in the consolation bracket with a 13-4 win — a 10-run seventh inning being the difference — to open the tournament.
Helixon said keeping the team motivated after losing to Oshkosh wasn’t difficult.
“I emphasized all of the good things they did in that game, and there were many,” Helixon said. “What happened in that game was a coaching mistake. I didn’t have a pitcher ready to go when we needed one in the seventh inning, and things got away from us fast there.
“It wasn’t a player issue at all.”
Helixon applauded the pitching effort his team received, especially that of Maddie Muelken, who was a force in two games against Eau Claire on Sunday.
Muelken pitched a one-hit complete game in a 2-0 victory over the Blugolds to force a second game. She then closed out a 2-1 win in the championship game by pitching the final 3⅔ innings, allowing one hit and not walking a batter while striking out two.
Leis, a Holmen High School graduate, was part of the reason for success, too.
The first baseman hit home runs in five straight games before failing to connect in the final game against the Blugolds and is batting .529 with five home runs and nine RBI, two doubles and a walk in the last six games.
“I feel like I started seeing the ball better, and I didn’t go up there trying to crush it every time,” said Leis, who is batting .400 and slugging .692 with seven home runs, 15 doubles and 35 RBI. “Base hits are fine because a base hit does this, and a base hit does that.
“I just had to keep telling myself that.”
As far as advancing through the double-elimination regional, Helixon said he wants his team to continue as it has. He wants the Eagles to stay loose and have fun playing game because it is certainly yielding the desired results.
