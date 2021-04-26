College softball: UW-La Crosse drops doubleheader with UW-Whitewater

The UW-La Crosse softball team dropped Monday's doubleheader with UW-Whitewater, falling 3-2 in nine innings in Game 1 and 11-5 in Game 2.

The Eagles (9-10, 5-4 WIAC) plated two in the bottom of the sixth in the first game to take a 2-1 lead, but the Warhawks responded with a run in the top of the seventh to tie the game.

UW-Whitewater then scored the game-winning run in the top of the ninth.

Katie Block and Kendra Leis had an RBI apiece for UW-L, while Elise Weinzierl was charged with the loss. Weinzierl allowed three runs — two earned — on 13 hits in eight innings.

In Game 2, the Eagles led 2-0 after the first and 3-2 after the third, but the Warhawks used a six-run seventh to earn the win.

Lauren Kidd had two RBI, while Nicole Trussoni, Gillian Rinehart and Grace Scharfenberg each drove in a run. Weinzierl, who allowed seven runs — two earned — on five hits in three innings, was charged with the loss.

