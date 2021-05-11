 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College softball: UW-la Crosse eliminated in WIAC Tournament quarterfinals
0 comments
UW-STEVENS POINT 4, UW-LA CROSSE 1

College softball: UW-la Crosse eliminated in WIAC Tournament quarterfinals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse softball team's run at a WIAC Tournament championship ended in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday.

Sabrina Scardamaglia mug

Scardamaglia

The Eagles, who had won three of their previous four games, came up on the short end of a 4-1 score against UW-Stevens Point and failed to advance to the semifinals.

La Crosse (14-14) scored one run in the top of the sixth inning, but that was it against Makenna Tkach (17-6), who struck out 12, walked two and allowed six hits.

Senior Sabrina Scardamaglia was 2 for 2 and drew a walk for the Eagles, who scored their lone run when freshman Jordyn McCormack hit a solo home run after falling behind 4-0.

Megan Lawrence drove in two runs for the Pointers (23-15), who scored three runs in the third and one in the fourth against Maddie Muelken (7-8), who allowed three earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Packers add talent on both sides of the ball with deep draft class

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News