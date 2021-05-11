College softball: UW-la Crosse eliminated in WIAC Tournament quarterfinals

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse softball team's run at a WIAC Tournament championship ended in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday.

The Eagles, who had won three of their previous four games, came up on the short end of a 4-1 score against UW-Stevens Point and failed to advance to the semifinals.

La Crosse (14-14) scored one run in the top of the sixth inning, but that was it against Makenna Tkach (17-6), who struck out 12, walked two and allowed six hits.

Senior Sabrina Scardamaglia was 2 for 2 and drew a walk for the Eagles, who scored their lone run when freshman Jordyn McCormack hit a solo home run after falling behind 4-0.

Megan Lawrence drove in two runs for the Pointers (23-15), who scored three runs in the third and one in the fourth against Maddie Muelken (7-8), who allowed three earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three.

