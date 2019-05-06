The UW-La Crosse softball team learned its postseason fate today and will head to Pella, Iowa, this week for its opening challenges as part of the NCAA Division III tournament.
The Chris Helixon-coached Eagles (25-17) rallied to win the WIAC Tournament over the weekend — they beat UW-Eau Claire twice on Sunday to become champions — and will begin the tournament with a regional game against Minnesota's College of Saint Benedict (27-13) on Friday at Central College.
Times have not been announced. Look for more on this game at lacrossetribune.com later Monday and in Tuesday's print edition.
