College softball: UW-La Crosse runs win streak to seven games

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The first-place UW-La Crosse softball team ran its winning streak to seven games while beating UW-Stout by scores of 9-0 and 4-2 in a WIAC doubleheader at Alumni Field in Menomonie, Wis., on Tuesday.

The Eagles (18-9, 7-1) had a combined 17 hits in the two games. They won the first game with an eight-run fourth inning and the second with a two-run fifth to drop the Blue Devils to 12-20 overall and 2-8 in the conference.

Designated player Madi O'Brien had two hits in each game for La Crosse, which played error-free defense. Third baseman Jordyn McCormack was 2 for 4, drove in three runs and slugged a home run in the second game, which also featured a two-hit performance from right fielder Hailey Jibben and doubles from Kyra Lard and Ellie Yaeger.

Remington Stark (6-2) pitched 5⅓ innings of relief and struck out 11 while walking two and allowing five hits for the Eagles, who broke a 2-2 tie when McCormack launched a two-run homer to left-center in the fifth.

La Crosse scored its eight fourth-inning runs in the first game with three hits, three walks and two Stout errors. Catcher Anna Jensen hit a two-run single, and O'Brien matched it later in the inning.

Elise Weinzierl (8-2) pitched a complete-game one-hitter with seven strikeouts and one walk. The Blue Devils recorded their only hit when Lexy Kupczak singled to lead off the bottom of the second.

