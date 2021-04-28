College softball: UW-La Crosse splits with UW-Stout

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse softball team used a seven-run inning to win one game but never recovered from a four-run inning from UW-Stout to split a WIAC doubleheader on Wednesday.

The Eagles scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to win the first game 9-3, then gave up four runs in the bottom of the first to lose the second game 4-3.

La Crosse (10-11, 6-4) trailed the first game 3-2 going into the bottom of the fifth before turning five hits into seven runs. The burst was capped by a grand slam by pitcher and designated player Sydne Shattuck. Katie Block, Jordyn McCormick and Allison Oster also drove in a run each in the fifth.

Sabrina Scardamaglia was 2 for 4 with a run scored and stolen base, and Shattuck wound up 2 for 3 with two runs scored to go with her four RBI.

Shattuck also struck out three while pitching the first three innings.Reliever Maddie Muelken (5-6) picked up the win with four hitless innings and three strikeouts.

The Eagles scored in the fifth and seventh innings during the second game but only had four hits. Emily Knight, Nicole Trussoni and Gillian Rinehart each drove in a run, and Megan Scheidt stole a base.

Elise Weinzieri (0-4) and Rachel Niederkorn combined to strike out five, walk none and give up seven hits for La Crosse.

