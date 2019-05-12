PELLA, Iowa — The UW-La Crosse softball team didn’t just avenge a loss on Sunday, it left no doubt as to which team was the best at an NCAA Division III regional hosted by Central College (Iowa).
The Eagles may not have been able to beat Lake Forest (Ill.) on Saturday, but they put everything together on Sunday to record 5-0 and 10-3 victories over the Foresters to keep their season alive and make a little history.
With a sweep of Lake Forest, La Crosse (29-18) earned the right to play in a super regional for the first time in team history. The super regional begins Friday with the site being announced sometime Sunday night.
La Crosse does know it will match up with the University of St. Thomas (41-5) in the first round.
The Eagles scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break away from a 3-3 tie in the second game. Lake Forest had taken a brief 3-2 lead with a three-run top of the fifth before La Crosse tied the game in the bottom of the fifth.
The Eagles had five hits and drew three walks during the sixth and received an RBI single from Sydne Shattuck, a three-run single from Sydney Murphy and a two-run double from Aquinas High School graduate Nicole Trussoni
Mia Schmidke hit her 13th home run of the season — a solo shot in the fifth — to tie the game for the last time. Schmidtke and Shattuck each had two hits, and Maddie Muelken and Caitlyn Hughes teamed up to pitch the game.
Scardamaglia and Katie Block each stole a base, and Scardamaglia scored twice.
Holmen High School graduate Kendra Leis went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Hughes and Muelken combined for the shutout in Saturday’s first game.
The Eagles took control with a three-run fourth inning that included run-scoring at-bats by Leis, Block and Kathryn Vander Schaaf.
Lake Forest’s biggest threat came when it put runners on the corners with two outs in the fifth, but that’s when Muelken entered in relief of Hughes and struck out the next batter. Hughes allowed three hits in 4⅔ innings to get her 16th win and Muelken one hit in 2⅓ to earn her fifth save.
