College softball: UW-La Crosse sweeps UW-River Falls

The UW-La Crosse softball team ran its winning streak to five games by sweeping UW-River Falls 7-3, 8-4 at North Campus Field on Thursday.
The Eagles used a five-run fourth inning to take control of the first game and scored the last four runs to win the second.
First baseman Kendra Leis, a Holmen High School graduate, had four hits and drove in six runs as La Crosse (5-4, 2-0) won its first WIAC games and first two home games. Maddie Muelken (3-2) was the winning pitcher as a starter in the first game and as a closer in the second.
Second baseman Emily Knight was 2-for-2 with two RBI in the first game, while left fielder Sabrina Scardamaglia was 3-for-4 and Leis 1-for-2 with two RBI. The Falcons took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third before the Eagles countered in the fourth.
La Crosse had six hits in the fourth, and Allison Oster started things with a one-out solo home run. Knight followed with a two-run blast, and Leis followed an RBI triple from Katie Block with a sacrifice fly for a 7-3 lead The home runs were the first of the season for Oster and Knight.
Muelken struck out three, walked two and allowed two hits in six innings for the Eagles.
Leis and Knight each had three hits in the second game, and pitcher/designated player Sydne Shattuck added three RBI.
The Falcons (4-6, 0-2) used a three-run top of the fifth to tie the game at 4 before the Eagles scored once in the fifth and three times in the sixth.
Leis singled home Block for the fifth-inning run, and La Crosse made the most of three hits in the sixth. Leis hit an RBI single, and Shattuck followed with with an RBI double.
Muelken was the Eagles' third pitcher of the game and struck out four without walking a batter and allowing three hits in four scoreless 2⅔ innings.