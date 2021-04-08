College softball: UW-La Crosse sweeps UW-River Falls

The UW-La Crosse softball team ran its winning streak to five games by sweeping UW-River Falls 7-3, 8-4 at North Campus Field on Thursday.

The Eagles used a five-run fourth inning to take control of the first game and scored the last four runs to win the second.

First baseman Kendra Leis, a Holmen High School graduate, had four hits and drove in six runs as La Crosse (5-4, 2-0) won its first WIAC games and first two home games. Maddie Muelken (3-2) was the winning pitcher as a starter in the first game and as a closer in the second.

Second baseman Emily Knight was 2-for-2 with two RBI in the first game, while left fielder Sabrina Scardamaglia was 3-for-4 and Leis 1-for-2 with two RBI. The Falcons took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third before the Eagles countered in the fourth.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse had six hits in the fourth, and Allison Oster started things with a one-out solo home run. Knight followed with a two-run blast, and Leis followed an RBI triple from Katie Block with a sacrifice fly for a 7-3 lead The home runs were the first of the season for Oster and Knight.

Muelken struck out three, walked two and allowed two hits in six innings for the Eagles.