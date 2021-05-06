College softball: Viterbo knocked out of NSAA Tournament

BELLEVUE, Neb. — The Viterbo softball team was knocked out of the NSAA Tournament on Thursday, falling to Dickinson State (N.D.) 4-1 and Waldorf (Iowa) 11-1 in five innings in the double elimination tournament.

The sixth-seeded V-Hawks (7-37) couldn't take advantage of three errors by the third-seeded Blue Hawks in their tournament opener.

Viterbo allowed two runs in the bottom of the first and one more in the second as it fell behind early. Dickinson State plated one more in the sixth before Caitlin Brown drove in the V-Hawks' lone run in the top of the seventh.

Amanda Bogdonovich, who allowed four runs on nine hits in six innings, was charged with the loss.

Viterbo looked to extend its season against the seventh-seeded Warriors but again faced an early deficit.

The V-Hawks gave up two runs in the top of the second and five in the third. Morgan James scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth to get Viterbo on the board, but Waldorf responded with four runs in the fifth.

Bogdonovich, who allowed seven runs on eight hits in two innings, was again charged with the loss.

