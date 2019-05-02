VALLEY CITY, N.D. — The Viterbo University softball team had its work cut out if it wanted its stay in the NSAA Tournament to last.
The sixth-seeded V-Hawks entered with a 15-28 overall record and lost all three regular-season games against Thursday's first-round opponent Mayville State.
Viterbo beat third-seeded Mayville State 2-1, then battled 10 innings before falling to second-seeded 4-3 in the double-elimination format. The V-Hawks (16-29) begin Friday with a 10 a.m. elimination game against Mayville State (24-17).
The V-Hawks scored in the first and third innings in avenging three two-run losses to Mayville State on Thursday. Brooklyn Ottelien broke a 1-1 tie with a two-out single up the middle to score Sonya McCormick in the third inning with the eventual winning run.
McCormick, who singled to lead off the third and was 3-for-3, also opened the game with a single. She stole second and third base before a throwing error allowed her to score.
Mayville State tied the game at 1 with a run in the bottom of the second, but Caitlyn Kozik didn't allow much of anything after that. Kozik did allow two runners in both the fourth and fifth innings, but she escaped trouble both times.
She allowed six hits, struck out two and walked one in pitching the complete game.
Bellevue, which beat Viterbo four times during the regular season, put pressure on the V-Hawks throughout the second game of the day. Bellevue (43-16) stranded 15 runners to allow Viterbo to hang close.
Ottelien tied the game at 1 with an RBI single in the top of the sixth inning.
The V-Hawks took a 3-1 lead in the top of the ninth before Bellevue rallied to tie the score in the bottom of the inning, then won it in the 10th. Lauren Davis and Autumn Olson drove in runs in the ninth for the V-Hawks.
MCCORMICK NAMED SECOND-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE: Viterbo junior Sonya McCormick was named to NSSA second-team all-conference.
The junior finished the regular season with 49 hits in 143 plate appearances for an batting average of .343. She also batted in 22 runners and tallied 14 doubles, three triples and four home runs.
